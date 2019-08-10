Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
Parks Funeral Home
130 W. 1st North St.
Summerville, SC 29483
843-873-3440
Service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
2:00 PM
St. Paul's Summerville Anglican Church
Dr. Betty Jean (Allen) Howe

Dr. Betty Jean (Allen) Howe Obituary
Dr. Betty Jean Allen Howe Summerville - Dr. Betty Jean Allen Howe, 86, of Summerville, SC passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019. Memorial Services will be Saturday afternoon, August 17, 2019 at 2 o'clock at St. Paul's Summerville Anglican Church. Burial will immediately follow in the churchyard. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Betty's name may be made to Trident Technical College Foundation, c/o of CIC Excursions Abroad. Checks may be sent to TTC Foundation, PO Box 61127 Charleston, SC 29419-1227. Arrangements by PARKS FUNERAL HOME, 130 West 1st North Street, Summerville, SC 29483. www.parksfuneralhome.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 11, 2019
