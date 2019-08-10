|
|
Dr. Betty Jean Allen Howe Summerville - Dr. Betty Jean Allen Howe, 86, of Summerville, SC passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019. Memorial Services will be Saturday afternoon, August 17, 2019 at 2 o'clock at St. Paul's Summerville Anglican Church. Burial will immediately follow in the churchyard. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Betty's name may be made to Trident Technical College Foundation, c/o of CIC Excursions Abroad. Checks may be sent to TTC Foundation, PO Box 61127 Charleston, SC 29419-1227. Arrangements by PARKS FUNERAL HOME, 130 West 1st North Street, Summerville, SC 29483. www.parksfuneralhome.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 11, 2019