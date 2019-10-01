Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
1947 - 2019
Betty Jean Sanders Obituary
Betty Jean Sanders Charleston - Betty Jean (BJ) Sanders, 72, of James Island, South Carolina, wife of William Sanders of 50 years, entered into eternal rest on September 26, 2019 with her husband by her side. Born on May 06, 1947 in Conway, South Carolina, Betty was daughter of the late Albert J Eaddy and Cleo Eaddy, from Georgetown, SC. Betty, was an accomplished historian and she worked at Middleton Place Foundation. She had a BA in History. She graduated from MUSC with a nursing degree and she worked at Georgetown Hospital in Georgetown, South Carolina and at MUSC in Charleston, South Carolina. She was a volunteer at Aiken Red House as a guide. She was also a licensed tour guide for the Edmondston Allston House in Charleston, South Carolina. She loved history and reading and shared with all she came in contact. She had a great love for dogs. She and Bill loved traveling with their dogs. Besides her husband Bill, BJ is survived by her brother, Albert J. Eaddy Jr. and her sister, Debbie E. Forbes. The family will receive friends on October 4th from 4-6pm at McAlister-Smith, 347 Folly Rd., Charleston, SC 29412 In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in BJ's memory may be sent to SPCA. Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at . Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to James Island, 347 Folly Rd., Charleston, SC 29412, (843) 614-8494. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 2, 2019
