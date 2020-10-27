Betty Jean Sanders CHARLESTON - Ms. Betty Jean Sanders, 72, entered into eternal rest on October 22, 2020 in Monroe, NC. She was the daughter of the late Mr. Leroy and Mrs. Julia Mazyck Sanders. Betty's memories will be cherished by her sisters, Judy Sanders-Bull (Donald), Trudy S. Miller (Lawrence) and Debbie Sanders; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives and friends. You are invited to attend A WALK THROUGH to be held this afternoon at New Francis Brown United Methodist Church, 2517 Corona Street, North Charleston, SC 29405 from 6-7:30 p.m. There will be a family graveside service to be held Thursday, October 29, 2020 - 11:00 a.m. at Sanders Cemetery, Springs Plains Road, Cross, SC 29436. Masks are mandatory along with social distancing and you are encouraged to stay in your cars. Messages of condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnsonhallsfuneralhorne.com
Arrangements by JOHNSON-HALLS FUNERAL HOME 440 Venning Street Mount Pleasant, SC 29464. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
