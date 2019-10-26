Betty Kammerer Fellers Columbia, SC - Funeral Service for Betty Kammerer Fellers, 92, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church with burial to follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 10:00 until 10:45 a.m. at the church prior to the service. Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, is assisting the family. Mrs. Fellers passed away Wednesday, October 23, 2019. Born in Charleston on January 19, 1927, she was the daughter of the late George Edward and Edna Odom Kammerer. She was the wife of the late Lewis Elton Fellers. She was a graduate of Memminger High School. Betty was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. She retired from Southern Bell Telephone following numerous years of service. After retirement, she worked for Flowers Beautiful during many holiday occasions. Through the Lutheran Church, Betty knit many blankets that were donated to children in need in Tanzania. She was also a longtime volunteer at the S.C. State Museum. Surviving are her son, W.E. "Bill" Fellers (Lou Anne); daughter, Joan F. Lamb (Larry); grandchildren, Jason Lamb (Samantha), Christine L. Flynt (Adrian), Sarah F. Chaplin (Stevie), and Hannah Fellers; and great-grandchild, Everett Lamb. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, George F. Kammerer and sister, Katherine K. Doar. Memorials may be made to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 3909 Forest Drive, Columbia, SC 29204; or a . Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 27, 2019