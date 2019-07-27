Betty Knight Moncks Corner - Betty Grant Tuttle Knight, 89, of Moncks Corner, first married to the late Victor Irvin Tuttle, Sr., widow of Clifford K. Knight, passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019. Betty was born May 19, 1930 in Walterboro a daughter of Jefferson Randolph Grant, Sr. and Ida Mae Remley Grant. A member of First Baptist Church of Moncks Corner, Betty had a passion for and was very active in the Moncks Corner Relay for Life. She was a member of the Business Women's Association and was a committed Carolina Gamecock fan. She will be sadly missed. Surviving are two sons- Victor Irvin Tuttle, Jr of Moncks Corner; Larry Grant Tuttle and his wife, Nancy, of Surfside Beach; a brother- Jerry Grant of Walterboro; five grandchildren- Justin, Matthew and Andrew Tuttle of Lexington, SC; Grant and Alec Tuttle of Surfside Beach, SC. She was predeceased by a son- Robert David Tuttle. Her funeral will be held at St. John's Baptist Church in Pinopolis, Tuesday morning July 30, 2019 at 11 o'clock. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends at Russell Funeral Chapel Monday evening, July 29, 2019 from 5 to 7 o'clock. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the American Cancer Society, Relay for Life, 5900 Core Ave., Suite 504, North Charleston, SC 29406 or St. John's Baptist Church, c/o FBCMC 112 East Main Street, Moncks Corner, SC 29461. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 28, 2019