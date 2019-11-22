Guest Book View Sign Service Information J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel 1494 Mathis Ferry Road Mount Pleasant , SC 29464 (843)-881-9293 Celebration of Life 2:00 PM J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel 1494 Mathis Ferry Road Mount Pleasant , SC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Betty L. Sharpe Goose Creek - Betty L. Sharpe, daughter of Joseph Daniel and Vivian Collier Sharpe, born October 18, 1949, went to her heavenly home on November 9, 2019. She was a graduate of Hanahan High School and of Newberry College where she was an active member of Kappa Delta Sorority among other campus activities. She also obtained a Masters Degree from The Citadel. For over forty years she taught math to generations of students in Charleston and Berkeley County schools, including Rivers, Wando, Goose Creek and Hanahan High Schools. After retirement, she enjoyed teaching at Academic Magnet High School and The School of the Arts. During those years she was involved in many student activities including drug abuse prevention and the Teen Institute, Students Against Drunk Driving, Quiz Bowl and as a sponsor of Rivers' and Wando's cheerleading programs. She devised a unique program of Wando students performing puppet shows for elementary school students. She worked with various schools upgrading math curriculum and was an active member of the Charleston County Council of Mathematics. She served her students and communities by providing tools for a productive and fulfilling life for so many people. Although she never married and had no children she treasured her niece and nephews and their children as though they were her own. She was predeceased by her parents and sister Virginia, and is survived by her brothers, Jim and Joe, niece Sarah and nephews Dan, Pete, Dave and Tim, as well as their children and one great-nephew. The Sharpe family invites all who wish to share remembrances of Betty to do so at the informal celebration of her life which will be held Tuesday, November 26, 2019 in the J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Mount Pleasant Chapel, 1494 Mathis Ferry Road at 2:00 pm. Memorials may be made to Lowcountry Food Bank at 2864 Azalea Drive, Charleston, SC 29405, https://www.lowcountryfoodbank.org/donate/ or to the in memory of Betty. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com . Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 23, 2019

