Betty Linder Johnson WALTERBORO - Mrs. Betty Linder Johnson, 77, of Walterboro, entered into rest Monday, September 14, 2020 at her residence. Born August 20, 1943 in Colleton County, she was a daughter of the late Troy Poe Linder and Corine Linder Linder. She was a retired invoice clerk for the Walterboro Walmart, where she had worked for over 20 years. She was a member of Bedon Baptist Church and worked faithfully with the WMU. Betty will always be remembered for the special person that she was. She cared for others and always gave of herself. She was affectionate and full of love and was a truly wonderful wife, momma and Gran Gran. Surviving are: her husband of 56 years, James Alton Johnson of Walterboro; children, Anne Johnson Rahn and her husband Greg of Islandton, Greg Johnson of Walterboro, and Brad Johnson and his wife Kimberly of Round O; brothers, Wendell Linder and Garner Linder, both of Smoaks; grandchildren, Amanda Rahn, Morgan Simmons (Michael), Ethan Rahn, Tyler Johnson, and Dustin Layfield (Rachel); and great-grandchildren, Wyatt Grovenstein, E.J. Grovenstein, Stella Grovenstein, Maddox Grovenstein, and Beckett Layfield. She was preceded in death by a granddaughter, London Nacole Johnson; and sisters, Elise Nettles and Elsie Nettles. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to: Bedon Baptist Church Family Life Center, 2410 Cottageville Highway, Walterboro, South Carolina 29488; or to: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105, www.stjude.org
. Funeral services will be held 11 o'clock, Friday morning, September 18, 2020 at Bedon Baptist Church, 2410 Cottageville Highway, Walterboro, with The Reverend John Moore and The Reverend Jack Moore officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends during a time of visitation on Thursday evening from 6 until 8 at THE BRICE W. HERNDON AND SONS FUNERAL HOMES AND CREMATORY, WALTERBORO CHAPEL, 1193 Bells Highway, Walterboro, 843.538.5408. Visit the registry online at: www.briceherndonfuneralhome.com
Visit the registry online at: www.briceherndonfuneralhome.com
