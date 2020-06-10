Betty M. Middleton MT. PLEASANT - The family of Ms. Betty M. Middleton announces her passing on Thursday, June 4, 2020. Her family invites you to her celebration of life graveside services, which will be held on Friday, June 12, 2020 12:00 Noon at Greater Howard Chapel AME Church Cemetery, 8592 Old Georgetown Rd., McClellanville, SC 29458. Ms. Middleton was preceded in death by her parents, Ms. Lena McKenzie and Mr. Peter Gillans. She is survived by her children, Rev. Timothy McKinzie (Brenda), Ms. Romona McKenzie, and Mr. Martell Middleton (Paula); her grandchildren, Mrs. Timesha Hancock (Kareem), Ms. Shaneka McKinzie, Ms. Evelyn Butler, Mr. Antonio King (Terysa), Ms. Alexis Johnson, and Mr. Darryl Dickerson, Jr.; her sister, Ms. Loretta Cash; her sister-in-law, Ms. Patricia McKenzie; her special friend, Mr. Louis Maxwell; and a host of other relatives and friends. Ms. Middleton was 75 years old and retired DHEC employee for 30 years. Viewing for Ms. Middleton will be on Thursday, June 11, 2020 from 3:00-7:00PM at Dickerson Mortuary, LLC. The celebration of life services for Ms. Middleton will be available via livestreaming on Friday, June 12, 2020 at 12:00 Noon at dickersonmortuary.net. Select the Facebook icon at the top of the page. Betty is resting peacefully in the care and comfort of DICKERSON MORTUARY, LLC "Where Service Is The Key" 4700 Rivers Ave. North Charleston, SC 29405 Phone (843)718-0144. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.