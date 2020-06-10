Betty M. Middleton
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty M. Middleton MT. PLEASANT - The family of Ms. Betty M. Middleton announces her passing on Thursday, June 4, 2020. Her family invites you to her celebration of life graveside services, which will be held on Friday, June 12, 2020 12:00 Noon at Greater Howard Chapel AME Church Cemetery, 8592 Old Georgetown Rd., McClellanville, SC 29458. Ms. Middleton was preceded in death by her parents, Ms. Lena McKenzie and Mr. Peter Gillans. She is survived by her children, Rev. Timothy McKinzie (Brenda), Ms. Romona McKenzie, and Mr. Martell Middleton (Paula); her grandchildren, Mrs. Timesha Hancock (Kareem), Ms. Shaneka McKinzie, Ms. Evelyn Butler, Mr. Antonio King (Terysa), Ms. Alexis Johnson, and Mr. Darryl Dickerson, Jr.; her sister, Ms. Loretta Cash; her sister-in-law, Ms. Patricia McKenzie; her special friend, Mr. Louis Maxwell; and a host of other relatives and friends. Ms. Middleton was 75 years old and retired DHEC employee for 30 years. Viewing for Ms. Middleton will be on Thursday, June 11, 2020 from 3:00-7:00PM at Dickerson Mortuary, LLC. The celebration of life services for Ms. Middleton will be available via livestreaming on Friday, June 12, 2020 at 12:00 Noon at dickersonmortuary.net. Select the Facebook icon at the top of the page. Betty is resting peacefully in the care and comfort of DICKERSON MORTUARY, LLC "Where Service Is The Key" 4700 Rivers Ave. North Charleston, SC 29405 Phone (843)718-0144. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dickerson Mortuary, LLC - N. Charleston
4700 Rivers Ave
N. Charleston, SC 29405
843-718-0144
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved