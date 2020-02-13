|
Betty Murphy N. Charleston - Pastor Betty Murphy, 65, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, February 9, 2020. Residence: 4712 Lysa Ave, N. Charleston, SC 29405. The relatives and friends of Pastor Betty Murphy are invited to attend her funeral service on Saturday, February 15, 2020 11:00 AM at Resurrected Church of Jesus Christ 2345 Elder Ave., North Charleston, SC 29406. Interment: Riverview Memorial Ms. Murphy is survived by her children, Kapria, Tracy, Shancquia, Shawnta, Franswor, Leslie and Randy Grant; her siblings, Mildred, Barbra, Sheila, Shirley, Author, Joseph and Alvin; her aunt, Estell; her eighteen grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Viewing will be held Friday, February 14, 2020 from 4:00 PM until 5:30 PM at the church, where the family will be receiving friends from 7:00 PM until 8:00 M. She was a Child Care Provider. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wmsmithmcnealfuneralhome.com. Funeral arrangements made by W.M. Smith-McNeal Funeral Home, Inc., 2 Radcliffe Street Charleston SC 29403(843)722-3676 or 1-800-924-5659. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 14, 2020