Betty Nelson N. CHARLESTON - Betty Ballard Nelson, 91, of North Charleston, SC, widow of Avery Donald Nelson, passed away peacefully on September 14th at the Hospice House of the Piedmont (Greenwood County). Born in Lancaster, she was a daughter of the Spofford and Susie Marie Ballard. Betty was a devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She enjoyed gardening, reading, and listening to music. Betty was a member of the North Charleston Methodist Church. She was preceded in death by a son, Michael Nelson of Pensacola, FL., a sister, Sue Lee of Charleston, a brother Lloyd Ballard of Jacksonville, Fl, and a brother, Lovick Ballard. Surviving are two children, Mark Nelson of Hanahan, SC and Donna Bergen (Allen) of Greenwood, SC; six grandchildren, Andy Nelson (Jessica), Kyle Nelson (Jayna), Amber Nelson, Jeff Bergen, Becky Bergen, and Philip Nelson, and five great-grandchildren, Carter Avery Nelson, Tandy Rayne Nelson, Cooper Odysseus Nelson, Vayda Joleigh Nelson, and Kinsley Branham. The family invites guests to visit on Sunday, September 29th, 2019 from 1:00pm until 2:00pm at Carolina Memorial Park, Funerals & Cremation, 7113 Rivers Ave, North Charleston, SC, 29406. 843-797-2222. The funeral service will follow immediately in the chapel. Arrangements entrusted to Carolina Memorial Park, Funerals & Cremation. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.carolinamemorial.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 27, 2019