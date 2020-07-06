Betty O. White James Island - Betty O. White, 82, of James Island, passed away on July 3, 2020, at her home. Born on September 4, 1937, in Elloree, South Carolina. Betty was a lifelong resident of the Charleston area and she retired from the Charleston AFB. Betty is survived by her daughters, Suzanne Germroth and Shannon White, both of Charleston; her grandson, Matthew Germroth of Cottageville; her sister, Carolyn Padgett of Montgomery, AL, and her brother, Jimmy Ott of Elloree. Arrangements are with the Palmetto Cremation Society, 5638 North Rhett Avenue, North Charleston, South Carolina 29406, 843-722-2555, www.palmettocs.com
. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
charleston