Betty O. White James Island - Betty O. White, 82, of James Island, passed away on July 3, 2020, at her home. Born on September 4, 1937, in Elloree, South Carolina. Betty was a lifelong resident of the Charleston area and she retired from the Charleston AFB. Betty is survived by her daughters, Suzanne Germroth and Shannon White, both of Charleston; her grandson, Matthew Germroth of Cottageville; her sister, Carolyn Padgett of Montgomery, AL, and her brother, Jimmy Ott of Elloree. Arrangements are with the Palmetto Cremation Society, 5638 North Rhett Avenue, North Charleston, South Carolina 29406, 843-722-2555, www.palmettocs.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jul. 6 to Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
