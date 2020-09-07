Betty R. Kenny CHARLESTON - Mrs. Betty R. Kenny of Charleston, SC entered into eternal rest on the morning of September 7, 2020 at her residence. She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Louise Reid and brothers, Donald and Clarence Reid. She leaves behind her loving family, her husband of 65 years George W. Kenny, Jr., sisters-in- law, Doris Coaxum-Sanders (Bob) and Lillie Mae Reid, brother-in-law, Harold Washington, Sr., nephews, James B. Coaxum, Jr. (Carolyn), Craig M. Coaxum Sr., Harold Washington, Jr., nieces, Lisa D. Wade and Monique L. Washington and a host of grandnieces, nephews and friends. Arrangements by Fielding Home for Funerals, 122 Logan Street, 843-722-3348 or 1-800-290-5954. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
