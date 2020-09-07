1/1
Betty R. Kenny
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty R. Kenny CHARLESTON - Mrs. Betty R. Kenny of Charleston, SC entered into eternal rest on the morning of September 7, 2020 at her residence. She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Louise Reid and brothers, Donald and Clarence Reid. She leaves behind her loving family, her husband of 65 years George W. Kenny, Jr., sisters-in- law, Doris Coaxum-Sanders (Bob) and Lillie Mae Reid, brother-in-law, Harold Washington, Sr., nephews, James B. Coaxum, Jr. (Carolyn), Craig M. Coaxum Sr., Harold Washington, Jr., nieces, Lisa D. Wade and Monique L. Washington and a host of grandnieces, nephews and friends. Arrangements by Fielding Home for Funerals, 122 Logan Street, 843-722-3348 or 1-800-290-5954. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Sep. 7 to Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Downtown Office and Chapel - Charleston
122 Logan Street
Charleston, SC 29402
843.722.3348
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Downtown Office and Chapel - Charleston

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved