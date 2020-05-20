Betty Rivers GOOSE CREEK - The relatives and friends of Betty Rivers, 82, of Goose Creek, SC, are invited to a walk through viewing on today, Thursday, May 21, 2020 at the Ministry of Rivers Funeral Home Chapel, 421 Redbank Road, Goose Creek, SC 29445, beginning at 12 Noon and ending at 8PM. Her Private Service will be live streamed (https://www.facebook.com/Suburban-Funeral-HOME-716155941872709/) on Friday, May 22, 2020 from 11:00-11:30 AM at Suburban Funeral Home Chapel, 2336 Meeting Street Road, North Charleston, SC 29405, followed by viewing for friends and other relatives, beginning at 11:30AM and ending at 2:00PM, on Saturday, May 23, 2020. Viewing will be at Robinson Funeral Home, Wagener, SC from 11:00 AM to 12 Noon, followed by Interment at Swedenburg Cemetery, Wagener, SC. Those left to cherish her memories are: her loving and devoted husband, Leroy Rivers of 59 years; two daughters, Charlene Rivers of Augusta, GA, and Carol Holt (Cleveland) of Evans, GA; stepson, Donnell Brown (Donna) of Elgin, SC; one sister, Barney Greene of Thomson, GA; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; godson, Corey Rogers and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting our website www.riversfh.com or www.suburbanfh.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 20 to May 21, 2020.