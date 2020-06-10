Betty Salley Pleasant COTTAGEVILLE, SC - Mrs. Betty Salley Pleasant, 86, of Cottageville, entered into rest Monday evening, June 8, 2020 at her daughter's home in Cottageville. She was the wife of the late Mr. Roy Lee Plesasant, Jr. Born December 6, 1933 in Springfield, South Carolina, she was a daughter of the late Henry Salley and the late Ruth Gantt Salley. She made Cottageville her home twelve years ago, after residing in Columbia for most of her life. She was an active member of Westside Baptist Church in Columbia. Surviving are: a son, Roy L. Pleasant, III and his wife, Carol of Summerville; a daughter, Terry Pleasant Todd and her husband, Terry of Cottageville; a sister, Bevoley Schlenker; three grandchildren, Zach Todd, Jeremy Todd, and Roy L. Pleasant, IV; and one great-grandchild, Ryleigh Todd. Arrangements by: THE BRICE W. HERNDON AND SONS FUNERAL HOMES AND CREMATORY, WALTERBOROCHAPEL, 1193 Bells Highway, Walterboro, 843.538.5408. Visit the registry online at: www.briceherndonfuneralhome.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.