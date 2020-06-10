Betty Salley Pleasant
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty Salley Pleasant COTTAGEVILLE, SC - Mrs. Betty Salley Pleasant, 86, of Cottageville, entered into rest Monday evening, June 8, 2020 at her daughter's home in Cottageville. She was the wife of the late Mr. Roy Lee Plesasant, Jr. Born December 6, 1933 in Springfield, South Carolina, she was a daughter of the late Henry Salley and the late Ruth Gantt Salley. She made Cottageville her home twelve years ago, after residing in Columbia for most of her life. She was an active member of Westside Baptist Church in Columbia. Surviving are: a son, Roy L. Pleasant, III and his wife, Carol of Summerville; a daughter, Terry Pleasant Todd and her husband, Terry of Cottageville; a sister, Bevoley Schlenker; three grandchildren, Zach Todd, Jeremy Todd, and Roy L. Pleasant, IV; and one great-grandchild, Ryleigh Todd. Arrangements by: THE BRICE W. HERNDON AND SONS FUNERAL HOMES AND CREMATORY, WALTERBOROCHAPEL, 1193 Bells Highway, Walterboro, 843.538.5408. Visit the registry online at: www.briceherndonfuneralhome.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brice W. Herndon & Sons Funeral Home - Walterboro
1193 Bells Highway
Walterboro, SC 29488
(843) 538-5408
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved