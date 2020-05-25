Betty Schmonsees Charleston - Betty J. Schmonsees, 93, of Charleston, SC, entered into eternal rest on May 19, 2020 surrounded by loving family members. Born on July 18, 1926 in Walterboro, SC, Betty was a daughter of the late Clarence Albert Johnson and Frances Elizabeth Johnson. She was the wife of the late William J. Schmonsees, Jr for 43 years. Betty was very independent. At the early age of 16 and just out of high school, she worked as a welder on the boats located at the Charleston Naval base in support of the U.S. military service during WWII. After raising her family and becoming a grandmother, she worked as a seamstress for a number of years, making sheets for hospital beds for burn patients at MUSC. Betty loved gardening, and was very creative in various art forms. She was an animal lover with a strong compassion for all living creatures. But family was the most important thing to her. In addition to her parents, siblings, and husband, Betty was preceded in death by her son, Richard Allen Morris. She is survived by her children: Judy Dyches (Jimmy), Jackie McNamara (Jimmy), W, Johann Schmonsees III (Chantal) and daughter-in-law, Dot Morris. She is also survived by 6 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. A private graveside service will be held for family members at a later date. Special thanks are extended to Hospice of Charleston, We Care Home Care, Aging Life Care, and especially to the Sr. Living Foundation of the Foreign Service (Parent Program). Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online. Arrangements made by McALISTER-SMITH FUNERAL & CREMATION, James Island, 347 Folly Rd., Charleston, SC 29412, (843) 614-8494. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 25 to May 26, 2020.