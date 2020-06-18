Betty Scott Abdon Summerville -Betty Scott Abdon, of Summerville, SC, 72, passed away on Wednesday, June 17, 2020. She was a graduate of Summerville High School and earned an Associate's Degree, with honors from Trident Technical College. Betty (Lucky) held different jobs over her life time. Her all-time favorite jobs were that of wife, Momma and the Beautiful Granny. She was everyone's favorite aunt and granny. She loved that everyone also called her Beautiful Granny and loved her like their own. In true southern style, she was a prolific letter writer and card sender. Everyone looked forward to their Aunt Lucky and Granny cards for their sweet notes and their dollar bills! She often sent cards and letters to friends and family to uplift, encourage and brighten each receiver's day and life. She loved with every fiber of her being and received just as much love and adoration back. Her laughter was infectious and unstoppable, bringing everyone to tears around her. Her biggest j oy were the visits, calls and texts from her grands (both born and adopted) and her ability to find something about them to brag about. She made it a point to attend every possible sporting event or school awards night or program. She could find something wonderful in everyone, finding the good in every soul she touched. She really enjoyed her Class of 1966 Summerville monthly reunions and treasured everyone in that group. She was a major light in this world, and she will be sorely missed by anyone who ever met her. She loved all animals especially her granddogs. She is survived her husband of 45 years, Simeon Abdon; her sister, Beverly Driggers; her children William Price Jackson (Anita), Rene Jackson Ray (Mark), Kelly Jackson Kennedy (David) and Stephanie Nicole Fulton (Tim); nine grandchildren, David W. Kennedy, III, Adam M. Seith, Elaine Scott Kennedy, Jackson C. Seith, Stephen P. Jackson, Katherine L. Jackson, Sullivan A. Bray, Asa T. Fulton and Margaret E. Ray along with many much loved nieces and nephews and honorary grands. She is predeceased by her first husband Leondus Jackson; parents, Russell and Margaret Scott; her siblings: J.T. Scott, Wilfred Scott, Emmett Scott, Marelese Redick, Susie Bailey, Barbara Scott, Mary Londergan and Russell (Randy) Scott. Visitation is Friday, June 19, 2020 at Parks Funeral Home from 6-8pm; Funeral services will be held at St. John the Beloved Catholic Church 28 Sumter Ave Summerville at 1:30pm Saturday, June 20, 2020 a party celebrating her wonderful life will be at Rene's house after the burial. Arrangements by Parks Funeral Home, 130 West 1st North Street, Summerville, SC 29483. Condolences to the family may be made by visiting www.parksfuneralhome.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.