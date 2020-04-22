|
Betty Sue Buchanan Jacksonville, Fla - Betty Sue Buchanan, 83, of Jacksonville, Florida, passed away in the early morning of April 20, 2020. She was a devoted wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and great grandmother. She has now gone on to be reunited with her sons, James Scott, George, and Charles Edwin, as well as her brother, James, her parents, and grandparents in heaven. She is survived by her husband of over 65 years, Samuel Morris Buchanan; grandchildren, Shana, James Daniel, Laura, and Jarrod; great-grandchildren, Karson, Madeline, Graceline, James Kolton, Samuel Leigh, Luna, and Arrow; her sisters Julia and Marjorie; her brothers Russell and David, and many other family and friends who will deeply miss her nurturing spirit, smile, and stunning example of unwavering faith and sense of duty. With more love and sorrow than can be expressed in words, we say goodbye. A Graveside Service will be held at 12:30 pm on Friday, April 24, 2020, at Carolina Memorial Gardens, 7113 Rivers Ave., North Charleston, SC 29406. Arrangements are being handled by Carolina Memorial Park Funerals and Cremations, 7113 Rivers Ave., North Charleston, SC 29406. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 23, 2020