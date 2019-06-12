Betty Taylor Goose Creek - Betty Lou Taylor, 82, of Goose Creek, passed away Monday, June 10, 2019. Betty was born August 20, 1936 in Cottondale, Alabama to the late Robert and Allie Smith. She was a graduate of Brookwood High School in 1954. She had 2 sisters, Margaret Trumble and preceded in death, Helen Sanborn. Betty attended Northwoods Baptist Church in North Charleston, and retired from the Naval Weapons Station Childcare Center. Betty had 3 children, Brenda A. Taylor of Goose Creek, Ralph G. Taylor of Henrico, VA and Theresa Lynn Harmon of Greensboro, NC, a son-in-law, J. Scott Harmon, a daughter-in-law, Angela Taylor, 5 grandchildren, Heather Taylor Mims, Rachel Littell-Jones, Madison Taylor Harmon, Andrew Blake Taylor and Ian Scott Harmon, and 4 great-grandchildren, Savannah Littell, Raleigh Jones, Katie Jones and Carolina Elaine Mims. She is predeceased by her husband of 53 years, Robert G. Taylor in 2012. The family will receive friends Friday, June 14, 2019 from 10am-11am at Northwoods Baptist Church, 2200 Greenridge Rd., North Charleston, SC 29406. A Funeral Service will follow at Northwoods Baptist Church at 11am. She will be laid to rest beside her husband at a private family service at Carolina Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her honor to either The or the . Services entrusted to Carolina Memorial Park Funerals and Cremations, 7113 Rivers Ave., North Charleston, SC 29406, 843-797-2222. Online condolences can be made to the family by visiting www.carolinamemorial.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 13, 2019