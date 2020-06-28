Betty Uldean Varner Wise
1929 - 2020
Betty Uldean Varner Wise Charleston - Betty Uldean Varner Wise, 90, of Charleston, SC, widow of James Julian Wise, Jr., entered into eternal rest Friday, June 26, 2020. Betty was born on November 13, 1929 in Walterboro, SC, a daughter of the late Burrell W. Varner and the late Jessie Bailey Varner. Betty will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother and friend to many. She is survived by her two daughters, Wanda K. Butler of Charleston, SC, and Betty Lynn Adler of Melbourne, FL; five sons, James J. Wise, III (Jan) of Charleston, SC, Kenneth Lee Wise (Debbie) of Wichita, KS, Edmund E. Wise (Vicky) of Ocean Springs, MS, John Samuel Wise (Kathy) of Charleston, SC, Burrell David Wise of Charleston, SC; brother, Ronnie Varner (Ruth); 17 grandchildren as well as many great-grands and great-great-grands. A Graveside Service will be held at Noon on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Christ St. Paul Episcopal Church Cemetery, 4981 State Rd S-10-1160, Yonges Island, SC 29449. The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel. Memorials may be made to Christ St. Paul Episcopal Church Cemetery Fund. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway, Charleston, SC 29414. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 28 to Jun. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Service
12:00 PM
Christ-St. Paul's Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC 29414
(843) 763-7664
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 28, 2020
Mom
This is not goodbye as I know and feel God has blessed me with a strong role model in my life. And then came the morning when God led you home to be in his eternal life home. I will miss calling you each day, but smiling because you are with daddy. God bless you both. See you at the house one day. I love You! Sis
Wanda Butler
Daughter
June 28, 2020
Betty always had a smile. When she came in my store to get shoes, she would say what do you have to fit me today. I'd say I don't know with that foot probably not much. We would both laugh. I enjoyed talking to her. My prayers go out to the family.
Charlie Howell Jr
Friend
June 28, 2020
I am so sad to hear of Betty's passing. She was my mother's dearest friend. Betty always had a smile and a hug for me. My prayers are with the family.
Harriett Grady
Friend
June 27, 2020
Forever Young ❤
We will miss always!
Eddie Wise
Son
June 27, 2020
Rest and enjoy tour work here is done go
Rest high on the mountain
Ken Wise
Son
