This is not goodbye as I know and feel God has blessed me with a strong role model in my life. And then came the morning when God led you home to be in his eternal life home. I will miss calling you each day, but smiling because you are with daddy. God bless you both. See you at the house one day. I love You! Sis
Betty Uldean Varner Wise Charleston - Betty Uldean Varner Wise, 90, of Charleston, SC, widow of James Julian Wise, Jr., entered into eternal rest Friday, June 26, 2020. Betty was born on November 13, 1929 in Walterboro, SC, a daughter of the late Burrell W. Varner and the late Jessie Bailey Varner. Betty will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother and friend to many. She is survived by her two daughters, Wanda K. Butler of Charleston, SC, and Betty Lynn Adler of Melbourne, FL; five sons, James J. Wise, III (Jan) of Charleston, SC, Kenneth Lee Wise (Debbie) of Wichita, KS, Edmund E. Wise (Vicky) of Ocean Springs, MS, John Samuel Wise (Kathy) of Charleston, SC, Burrell David Wise of Charleston, SC; brother, Ronnie Varner (Ruth); 17 grandchildren as well as many great-grands and great-great-grands. A Graveside Service will be held at Noon on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Christ St. Paul Episcopal Church Cemetery, 4981 State Rd S-10-1160, Yonges Island, SC 29449. The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel. Memorials may be made to Christ St. Paul Episcopal Church Cemetery Fund. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway, Charleston, SC 29414. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 28 to Jun. 29, 2020.