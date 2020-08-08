1/1
Betty Walsh Wall
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty Walsh Wall RALEIGH, NC - Betty Walsh Wall, 86, of Raleigh, NC passed away August 2, 2020. Betty was born to the late Hazel Black Walsh and D. D. Walsh, October 26, 1933, in Winston-Salem, NC. She was married to Harold Jennings Wall in 1953. Betty is survived by three children: Barry Wall of Jonesboro, GA; Timothy Wall of Raleigh, NC; and Patrick Wall of Duluth, GA. She is also survived by two granddaughters and two grandsons. Betty was predeceased by her loving husband in 1998. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org Condolences may be sent through www.BrownWynneEastMillbrook.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved