Betty Walsh Wall RALEIGH, NC - Betty Walsh Wall, 86, of Raleigh, NC passed away August 2, 2020. Betty was born to the late Hazel Black Walsh and D. D. Walsh, October 26, 1933, in Winston-Salem, NC. She was married to Harold Jennings Wall in 1953. Betty is survived by three children: Barry Wall of Jonesboro, GA; Timothy Wall of Raleigh, NC; and Patrick Wall of Duluth, GA. She is also survived by two granddaughters and two grandsons. Betty was predeceased by her loving husband in 1998. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Alzheimer's Association
