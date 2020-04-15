|
Betty Wright N. Charleston - Mrs. Betty Wright, daughter of the late Deacon Caleb and Thomasina Gilliard was born on October 5, 1935 in Charleston, SC. Mrs. Betty, affectionately known as Bae-Bae entered into eternal rest on Friday, April 10, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband the late Mr. Harold Wright and six siblings. Mrs. Betty "Bae-Bae" Wright is survived by her devoted daughter, Gloria; two sons: Vincent and Dexter (Jeanette) all of North Charleston; one sister: LaVerne (Alfred) Johnson; three brothers: Alfred (Naomi) Gilliard, Benjamin (Connie) Gilliard and Tony Gilliard; four grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. There will be a PRIVATE graveside service for Mrs. Wright on Friday, April 17, 2020, 11:00 AM at Sunset Memorial Gardens. The viewing will take place this afternoon from 12:00 noon to 4:00 PM at the funeral home. Memorial messages may be sent to the family at: www.thelowcountrymortuary.com. Funeral arrangements announced by THE LOW COUNTRY MORTUARY 1852 E. Montague Ave., N. Charleston, SC 29405: (843) 554-2117. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 16, 2020