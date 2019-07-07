|
|
Betty Young Scott Charleston - The Funeral Service for Betty Young Scott will be held Tuesday, July 9, 2019 in The Chapel at Bishop Gadsden, 1 Bishop Gadsden Way at 11:00 a.m. Interment, St. Lawrence Cemetery. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Downtown Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Bishop Gadsden Residents Assistance Fund, 1 Bishop Gadsden Way, Charleston, SC 29412. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 8, 2019