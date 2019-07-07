Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
J. Henry Stuhr Downtown Chapel
232 Calhoun Street
Charleston, SC 29401
(843) 723-2524
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
The Chapel at Bishop Gadsden
1 Bishop Gadsden Way
Charleston, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Scott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Young Scott


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty Young Scott Obituary
Betty Young Scott Charleston - The Funeral Service for Betty Young Scott will be held Tuesday, July 9, 2019 in The Chapel at Bishop Gadsden, 1 Bishop Gadsden Way at 11:00 a.m. Interment, St. Lawrence Cemetery. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Downtown Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Bishop Gadsden Residents Assistance Fund, 1 Bishop Gadsden Way, Charleston, SC 29412. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J. Henry Stuhr Downtown Chapel
Download Now