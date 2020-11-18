Bettye Dye Grimm N. Charleston - Bettye Dye Grimm, 84, of North Charleston, SC, widow of Robert Grimm, entered into eternal rest Wednesday, November 18, 2020. In accordance with her wishes, cremation has taken place and her funeral services will be held at a later date. "Bettye Dye" was born March 14, 1936 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, daughter of the late Voyd Dunn and Pearl Townley Dunn. She retired from the Charleston Air Force Base after 33 years as a Supervisor Accountant for Military, Welfare and Recreation (MWR). She was a member of Grace Alliance Missionary Church. Bettye Dye was known for her feisty spirit and her independence. She will be sadly missed by her many friends and loved ones, including her 19-year old cat, Carlos! She is survived by her first husband, Robert Dye and their four children: Bobby Dye (Isabel) of Flagler Beach, FL, Sheree Garrett (Ed) of Charleston, SC, Steve Dye (Penny) of Oakman, AL and Brian Dye (Dabney) of Montevallo, AL; grandchildren: Kelly Wallace, Chris Dye (Barbara), Lauren Dye (Justin), Rebecca Shook (Mikey), Myles Dye, Tim Dye, Heather Dye, Taylor Stiff (Christian) and Shane Hall (Stacey), as well as 12 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, 2nd husband Robert Grimm, one brother and three sisters. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
