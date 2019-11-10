Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
|
Beulah B. Smith Obituary
Beulah B. Smith Hollywood - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Beulah B. Smith are invited to attend her Celebration of Life Service 11:00 AM, Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at Bethel Baptist Church, 6506 Highway 162, Hollywood, SC. Interment - Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery, Hollywood, SC. Wake Service will be held Monday, November 11, 2019 from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM at the church. Mrs. Smith is survived by a son, Dennis Lydell (Keysha) Butler; three grandchildren, Dennis Butler, Rajanee Butler, Matt Williamson and Glenn Abrams; her siblings, Mary (Willie) Brooks, Abraham (Della) Butler, Helen Weeks, Margaret Ladson, Lloyd (Gloria) Heyward and Annie Heyward; and a host of other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Abraham Butler, Sr. and Emily Butler Heyward and step-parents, Reverend Johnnie Heyward and Ernestine Heyward. The family will receive friends at 6538 Highway 162, Hollywood, SC. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to support Beulah's dearest causes: cancer research, United Order of Tents - Southern District #4 and Baptist Hill Alumni Association. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.murraysmortuary.com. Arrangements entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 11, 2019
