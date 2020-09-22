Beulah L. Waiters-Bazemore CHARLESTON - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Beulah L. Waiters-Bazemore, will celebrate her life at a Graveside Service on Thursday September 24, 2020 at 11:00 am in Hillsboro-Brown Cemetery, Charleston, SC. A walkthrough visitation will be held Wednesday from 4-7pm at the mortuary. Mrs. Bazemore leaves to cherish her memories her loving daughter, LeQuette Waiters; her grandchildren; her siblings, Carol Cheaver, Lanier Waiters, and Sidney J. Waiters; an uncle Sidney Waiters (Jacqueline); loving nieces, nephews and host of other relatives and friends. Due to COVID-19 Facial Mask is required at visitation and Graveside Service. Arrangements Are Entrusted To PASLEY'S MORTUARY LLC, 1115 5th Ave Maryville, Charleston, SC. 843-571-2300. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
charleston