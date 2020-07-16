1/1
Beulah Reed Palmer
Beulah Reed Palmer SUMMERVILLE - The relatives and friends of Ms. Beulah Reed Palmer are invited to attend her Graveside Service 12:00 PM, Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Gardens, 2915 Ashley Phosphate Road, North Charleston, SC. A public viewing will be held Friday, July 17, 2020 from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM at New Hope Baptist Church, 2900 Appleton Avenue, North Charleston, SC. Ms. Reed Palmer is survived by her son, Anthony L. Palmer (Benita); daughters, Annette L. Short (Jesse) and Gwendolyn P. Brown (Curtis); and a host of other relatives and friends. Due to COVID-19 protocols, everyone is required to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at http://www.MurraysMortuary.com. Professional Services entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jul. 16 to Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Murray's Mortuary
4060 Rivers Ave
North Charleston, SC 29405
(843) 744-5488
