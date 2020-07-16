Beulah Reed Palmer SUMMERVILLE - The relatives and friends of Ms. Beulah Reed Palmer are invited to attend her Graveside Service 12:00 PM, Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Gardens, 2915 Ashley Phosphate Road, North Charleston, SC. A public viewing will be held Friday, July 17, 2020 from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM at New Hope Baptist Church, 2900 Appleton Avenue, North Charleston, SC. Ms. Reed Palmer is survived by her son, Anthony L. Palmer (Benita); daughters, Annette L. Short (Jesse) and Gwendolyn P. Brown (Curtis); and a host of other relatives and friends. Due to COVID-19 protocols, everyone is required to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at http://www.MurraysMortuary.com
