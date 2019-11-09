Beulah Smith DAUGHTERS OF ST. ANDREWS CHAPTER #283 O.E.S.P.H.R.A. OFFICERS AND MEMBERS: You are requested to assemble on Monday, November 11, 2019 at 5:30 p.m. at Bethel Baptist Church, 6506 Hwy 162 Hollywood, SC, 29449, to pay our last Tribute of Respect to our deceased member, Sister Beulah Smith, PM, O.E.S.P.H.R.A. Chapters are invited to attend. You are also requested to attend the funeral services on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 11 AM, at Bethel Baptist Church, Hollywood, SC. Prince Hall by Rite of Adoption OES. Chapters are invited to attend. By Order Of: Sis. Y. Elaine Richardson, WM Bro. John Brown, WP Sis. Juanita D. Gibbs, Secty
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 10, 2019