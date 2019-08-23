Beulah W. Pinckney

Beulah W. Pinckney PHGC Rite of Adoption and Jurisdiction for South Carolina Pisgah Chapter #219 O.E.S: OFFICERS and MEMBERS: You are requested to assemble to pay your last tribute of respect to Sis. Beulah Pinckney on Monday, August 26, 2019, at 6:30 PM, at Olive Branch AME Church, 1734 Highway 17 North, Mt. Pleasant, SC. All Prince Hall Chapters are invited. By Order Of: Sis. Anna M. Dawson, W.M. Bro. Louis Johnson, W.P. Sis. J. H. Richardson, PM Secty.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 24, 2019
