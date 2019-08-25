Beulah Washington Pinckney MT. PLEASANT - The family and friends of Mrs. Buelah Washington Pinckney, those of her late husband Reverend Abraham Pinckney, Jr., their children Frank (Geneva), Mary P. Lawrence, Reverend Arthur (Roberta) Pinckney, Bertha P. McQueen, Marilyn P. (George) Mullen, Shelton J. (Inez) Pinckney, O'Neil (Alfreda ) Pinckney, Abram (Angie) Pinckney, Delores Pinckney and Darren Pinckney, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, sister Rebecca W. Green, nieces, nephews are invited to attend her funeral service on Tuesday August 27, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in Olive Branch A.M.E. Church, interment church cemetery. Viewing will be held at the funeral home this afternoon from 3-5 p.m., wake at Olive Branch A.M.E. Church 1734 Hwy. 17 North Mount Pleasant, SC, from 6-8 p.m. Messages of condolences maybe sent to the family at www.johnsonhallsfuneralhome.com Arrangements by JOHNSON-HALLS FUNERAL HOME 440 Venning Street Mount Pleasant, SC 29464. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 26, 2019