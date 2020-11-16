Beverly A'Daire Hafers Charleston - Beverly A'Daire Hafers entered eternal life with the Lord on Sunday, November 15, 2020. She was born in Charleston on December 6, 1936 to Edith Kimball Hafers and Edward Prentiss Hafers. She is survived by her sister, Edith Allen Ellis and 16 nieces and nephews: Michele Jacques, Sue Allen Henderson (Barney), Mark Allen, Ed Allen, Adaire Henderson Pennington (Weems), Curry Henderson Smoak (John), Ann Kimball Gustafson (Kenny), Weems Pennington, IV, Margaret Adaire Pennington, Ellie Smoak, John William Smoak, Amelia Gustafson, Ann Cate Gustafson, Mak Allen, Lawton Lines, Ed Allen, Jr. (LaRonda Hammons.) Beverly loved her Church of the Good Shepherd where she served as a prayer minister, member of the board of the Day School and in many areas of ministry. She loved her family and served them delicious meals and holiday foods. She had a spiritual gift of hospitality and shared it with relatives, friends and her church family. Beverly was devoted to her Tigers and faithfully supported IPTAY. Many of her friends and family members shared her love of sports and were often blessed to travel with her to Atlanta for Braves and Hawks games as well as to football games at Clemson University where she was a longtime season ticket-holder, inheriting her love of the Tigers from her father, an alumnus and avid fan. Beverly was retired from First Federal Savings and Loan Association where she worked for over 40 years. There will be a graveside service at Bethany Cemetery on Wednesday, November 18, at 3:00 p.m. In Lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be sent to The Church of the Good Shepherd Day School, 1393 Miles Drive, Charleston, S. C. 29407. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Downtown Chapel. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com
