Beverly Ann Shields KIAWAH ISLAND, SC - Beverly Ann Shields of Kiawah Island, SC died on May 1, 2020 from Cancer while under the care of Roper St. Francis Hospice at their facility called The Cottage. She was born on August 9, 1940 to Blanche and Robert Maxwell in Somerville MA. Beverly received an associates degree in accounting from Northeastern University and worked as a bookkeeper part time for many years. She married Walter on August 22, 1962. They started dating in 1956 as high school sweethearts. They have 3 children; Wayne of San Diego, Pamela of Holt, Michigan and Tom of Asheville, NC. They also have 5 grandchildren. Beverly loved walking the beach at Ogunquit and Kiawah. She also loved playing tennis and running. Her biggest love was watching her children and grandchildren become caring responsible adults. Beverly is survived by all her children and grandchildren as well as her sister, Lorraine Scott of Alton, NH. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Loring formerly of Bellingham, MA. Cremation will take place at Charleston Cremation Center A private celebration for her family will take place at a later date. Donations may be made to Roper Hospice, 1483 Tobias Gadson Blvd., Suite 209 B, Charleston SC, 29407. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 4 to May 5, 2020.