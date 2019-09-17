Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McAlister-Smith Funeral & Cremation - Goose Creek Location
869 St James Ave
Goose Creek, SC 29445
(843) 553-1511
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
McAlister-Smith Funeral & Cremation - Goose Creek Location
869 St James Ave
Goose Creek, SC 29445
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
3:00 PM
McAlister-Smith Funeral & Cremation - Goose Creek Location
869 St James Ave
Goose Creek, SC 29445
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Beverly Crabtree
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beverly Crabtree


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Beverly Crabtree Obituary
Beverly Crabtree Goose Creek - Beverly Crabtree, 76, of Goose Creek, South Carolina, passed away on September 1, 2019. She was born on November 3, 1942 in Owensboro, Kentucky the daughter of Curtis and Lucille Trogdon. She was commissioned as a Kentucky Colonel and an avid University of Kentucky fan. She is survived by her son, Billy F. Crabtree, Jr.; daughter-in-law, Heather Crabtree; companion, Bruce Hill; and two grandchildren, Sam and Samantha Crabtree. The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 19, 2019 from 2:00 - 3:00 pm at McAlister-Smith Funeral Home, Goose Creek. A memorial service will follow at 3:00 pm in the same location. Donations can be made to First Baptist Church of Goose Creek. Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at www.mcalister-smith.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to McAlister-Smith Funeral Home, Goose Creek, SC 29445, (843) 553-1511. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Beverly's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McAlister-Smith Funeral & Cremation - Goose Creek Location
Download Now