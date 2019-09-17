|
|
Beverly Crabtree Goose Creek - Beverly Crabtree, 76, of Goose Creek, South Carolina, passed away on September 1, 2019. She was born on November 3, 1942 in Owensboro, Kentucky the daughter of Curtis and Lucille Trogdon. She was commissioned as a Kentucky Colonel and an avid University of Kentucky fan. She is survived by her son, Billy F. Crabtree, Jr.; daughter-in-law, Heather Crabtree; companion, Bruce Hill; and two grandchildren, Sam and Samantha Crabtree. The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 19, 2019 from 2:00 - 3:00 pm at McAlister-Smith Funeral Home, Goose Creek. A memorial service will follow at 3:00 pm in the same location. Donations can be made to First Baptist Church of Goose Creek. Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at www.mcalister-smith.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to McAlister-Smith Funeral Home, Goose Creek, SC 29445, (843) 553-1511. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 18, 2019