Beverly Edith Fraats Dobias Mt. Pleasant - Beverly Edith Fraats Dobias, 86, of Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina, wife of William J. Dobias, entered into eternal rest Tuesday, July 7, 2020. A private funeral service will be held Saturday, July 18, 2020 in J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., Mount Pleasant Chapel. Interment will be held in Algonquin Cemetery in Wells, New York at a later date. Beverly was born June 1, 1934 in Cobleskill, New York, daughter of the late Robert Leslie Fraats and the late Edith Neil Fraats. Beverly married the late Lawrence F. Laganella in 1956. He served as a pilot in the USAF, and was the father of her two children. The following year, Beverly graduated from Hartwick College Nursing School in Oneonta New York. Like many, her career went in varying speeds. She worked part-time off and on as a Registered Nurse in private practice while raising her children. Later, she worked full-time for Visiting Nurses Association as a field nurse, helping homebound patients with their care. It is there she really excelled, and retired as a manager for the VNA. She touched many more lives than her own, and will be deeply missed. In 1991, Beverly met and fell in love with William Dobias while at Scottish Dancing Class. They married the following year. They cherished their time with friends, telling Scottish jokes over tea while living in Florida. They also spent their summers in Wells, located in the Adirondack Mountains in upstate New York, in the very cabin that her father built by hand in the mid 1900s. In her off time, Beverly loved all sorts of needlework, most especially cross stitch. If she cared at all about you, you would become a proud recipient of one of her masterpieces. Her family and friends cherish her many gifts and labors of love. She is survived by her husband, William John Dobias of Mount Pleasant, SC; daughter, Lois A. Daughtridge (Bruce MacRitchie) of Charleston, SC; son, Vincent A. Laganella of St. Augustine, FL; granddaughter, Lois Anne Daughtridge and grandson, David Belk Daughtridge. Memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Association
SC Chapter, 2090 Executive Hall Road, Suite 130, Charleston, SC, 29407 or Christ Church, 500 4th Street, Riverton, NJ 08077. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com
