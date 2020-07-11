1/1
Beverly Edith Fraats Dobias
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Beverly's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Beverly Edith Fraats Dobias Mt. Pleasant - Beverly Edith Fraats Dobias, 86, of Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina, wife of William J. Dobias, entered into eternal rest Tuesday, July 7, 2020. A private funeral service will be held Saturday, July 18, 2020 in J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., Mount Pleasant Chapel. Interment will be held in Algonquin Cemetery in Wells, New York at a later date. Beverly was born June 1, 1934 in Cobleskill, New York, daughter of the late Robert Leslie Fraats and the late Edith Neil Fraats. Beverly married the late Lawrence F. Laganella in 1956. He served as a pilot in the USAF, and was the father of her two children. The following year, Beverly graduated from Hartwick College Nursing School in Oneonta New York. Like many, her career went in varying speeds. She worked part-time off and on as a Registered Nurse in private practice while raising her children. Later, she worked full-time for Visiting Nurses Association as a field nurse, helping homebound patients with their care. It is there she really excelled, and retired as a manager for the VNA. She touched many more lives than her own, and will be deeply missed. In 1991, Beverly met and fell in love with William Dobias while at Scottish Dancing Class. They married the following year. They cherished their time with friends, telling Scottish jokes over tea while living in Florida. They also spent their summers in Wells, located in the Adirondack Mountains in upstate New York, in the very cabin that her father built by hand in the mid 1900s. In her off time, Beverly loved all sorts of needlework, most especially cross stitch. If she cared at all about you, you would become a proud recipient of one of her masterpieces. Her family and friends cherish her many gifts and labors of love. She is survived by her husband, William John Dobias of Mount Pleasant, SC; daughter, Lois A. Daughtridge (Bruce MacRitchie) of Charleston, SC; son, Vincent A. Laganella of St. Augustine, FL; granddaughter, Lois Anne Daughtridge and grandson, David Belk Daughtridge. Memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Association SC Chapter, 2090 Executive Hall Road, Suite 130, Charleston, SC, 29407 or Christ Church, 500 4th Street, Riverton, NJ 08077. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jul. 11 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel
1494 Mathis Ferry Road
Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
(843) 881-9293
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved