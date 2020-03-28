|
Beverly Powers Summerville - Beverly Elaine Hill Powers, 66, of Summerville, SC, entered into eternal rest Friday, March 27, 2020. Beverly was born June 16, 1953 in Mullins, SC to the late Bruce and Evelyn Hill. She loved her garden, spending time with family, especially her grandchildren. Beverly enjoyed shopping, camping and bowling. She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Lonnie H. Powers, 2 daughters, Cheryl Boofer (Jimmy) and Tamatha Powers, 7 grandchildren, and brother, Terry Hill (Nora). She is predeceased by a son, Lonnie H. Powers Jr. and a brother Andy Hill. Arrangements entrusted to Carolina Memorial Park, Funerals and Cremations.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 29, 2020