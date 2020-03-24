Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
Beverly Riley


1938 - 2020
Beverly Riley Obituary
Beverly Riley Summerville - Beverly Ann Riley, 81, of Summerville, wife of William C. "Billy" Riley, passed away on Monday, March 23, 2020. Due to the current CDC social distancing recommendations, the services for Mrs. Riley will be private. Friends are encouraged to leave condolences for the family through the Parks Funeral Home website. Beverly was born in Knightsville, South Carolina on August 4, 1938. She was the daughter of Donald W. and Carrie Mae Patrick. She was a proud homemaker to her family and children, and her joy in life was found in caring for others. She was known to always treat children as her own and was everyone's "Mama". She was a precious and loyal friend to all who knew her. Beverly is survived by her son, Brent Riley and his wife, Susan; daughter April (Kam) Almond and her husband Kenny; her sister, Deloris (Loie) Sweat Patrick, brothers, Donnie Patrick and his wife Mary Ann and Tommy Patrick and his wife Frances; her sisters in law, Betty Patrick and Sandra Patrick, her grandchildren, Hunter Riley, Kelsey Chase (Will) and Cameron Almond (Kelsey); great-granddaughters, Riley and Kensley, Nieces, Blakely, Celeste, Denise, Renee and Belinda; Nephews, Don, Randall, Bruce, Sean, Kevin, Travis and Kent, as well as many great-nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brothers Kenny and David Patrick. Flowers will be accepted or memorial donations may be made to The , https://www.alz.org/.Arrangements by PARKS FUNERAL HOME, 130 West 1st. North Street, Summerville, SC 29483. www.Parksfuneralhome.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 25, 2020
