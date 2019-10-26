|
Beverly S. Isaac Mt. Pleasant - Beverly S. Isaac, 87, of Mt.Pleasant, entered into eternal rest on October 24, 2019, surrounded by her family. Born on February 21, 1932 in Charleston, Beverly is a daughter of the late Salvatore H. Sottile and Gertrude Sottile. Beverly dedicated her life to raising children and grandchildren. Additionally, Beverly studied music in college and continued to sing in the choir at Christ Our King Church. She retired from Wachovia Bank after 25 years of service. She was a lover of sports, cooking, baking, good food and hosting family and friends. Beverly is survived by her sons: James V. Isaac(Susan); Joseph L. Isaac(Alison); Jerome "Jerry" H. Isaac and Jeffrey E. Isaac(Bea). Her daughters: Joannie I. Altman; Julianne I. Smith(John) and Joyce I. Stone(Andy). Her sister: Judy Peloquin. Her 13 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren and 20 nieces and nephews. Beverly was preceded in death by her devoted husband of 49 years, John S. Isaac, Sr.; her son, John S. Isaac, Jr. and her sister, Gloria Nobles. The family will receive friends from 5 PM - 7 PM, on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at McAlister-Smith Funeral Home. A Rosary will be prayed at 6:30 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at Christ Our King, 1122 Russell Dr., Mt. Pleasant, SC, 29464. The Rite of Committal will be at Mt. Pleasant Memorial Gardens,1308 Mathis Ferry Road, Mt. Pleasant, SC,29464. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Beverly`s memory may be sent to or Bishop England High School . Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at www.mcalister-smith.com. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to MCALISTER-SMITH FUNERAL HOME, MT. PLEASANT, 1520 RIFFLE RANGE RD., MT. PLEASANT, SC 29464, (843) 884-3833. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 27, 2019