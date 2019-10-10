Beverly Singletary Segars MONCKS CORNER - Beverly Singletary Segars (Honey), 72, of Moncks Corner, died Tuesday, October 8, 2019 after a lengthy illness. Born February 2, 1947 in Charleston, SC, she was the daughter of Joseph H. and N. Juanita Miller Singletary. She was a member of New Life Baptist Church. She was a 1965 graduate of North Charleston High School. Beverly retired from Civil Service after a long career at Naval Supply Center and SPAWAR. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, shagging to beach music, shopping, baking, and Clemson football. Surviving are two daughters, Donna McLeod (Barry) Patterson of Summerton, SC and Kristin B. Segars of Moncks Corner, SC; six grandchildren, Lysa Crandall, Aaron Crandall, Joshua Segars, Crystal Zellmer, Logan Patterson, and Tanya Loomis; four great-grandchildren, sister, Betty Watson of Goose Creek, SC; sister-in-law Cheryl Singletary of Goose Creek, SC; nephews Clayton (Trina) Cole and Trey (Michele) Singletary; great-niece and great-nephews; lifelong friends, Arlis Lynch, Joyce King, Pam Nichols, and Judy Leach. Besides her parents, Beverly was predeceased by brother Joseph (Buck) Singletary, Jr. and niece Laura Singletary. The family will receive friends and family Saturday, October 12, 2019 from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM at Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services Summerville, 281 Treeland Drive, Ladson, SC. Memorials can be shared at lowcountryfuneral.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 11, 2019