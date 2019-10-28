|
|
Beverly Thompson Craven Charleston - Beverly Thompson Craven, 86, of Charleston, South Carolina, entered peacefully into eternal life on October 27, 2019, surrounded by her family and close friends. Her Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 AM Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 5 St. Teresa Drive, Charleston. The Rite of Committal will follow at St. Lawrence Cemetery. Mrs. Craven will Lie in Repose between 5:30 PM and 8:30 PM Tuesday at the Lonnie Hamilton Public Services Building, 4045 Bridgeview Drive, N. Charleston, where the family will receive friends. Online Condolences may be offered at www.CharlestonFunerals.com. Beverly was born in Charleston on April 22, 1933, the daughter of Raymond Charles Thompson and Thelma Laurey Thompson. Her three older brothers, Raymond Charles Thompson, Jr., Joseph Francis Thompson and Robert Earl Thompson all predeceased her. Beverly loved growing up in downtown Charleston. She attended St. Patrick's Catholic School, graduated from Bishop England High and attended Rice Business College. On May 1, 1954, she married the love of her life, James Craven, also of Charleston. They worked hand in hand in the study of law and after her husband passed the bar exam, they continued to work closely together in his law practice for years. She loved government, the law and service to others. Beverly was active serving on boards and commissions and in numerous volunteer service organizations in the local community, as well as the state and nationwide. Although she loved her work, family was always her passion and priority. She and her husband raised three daughters: Gayle Craven Hardee (Mike), Theresa (Terri) Ann Craven and Kathryn Craven Goeldi (John). As the family grew, she gave so much time and love to each of her 5 grandchildren; Kenneth Doyle Shuler, Jr. (Niki), Kristy Craven Holdgate (Nick), James Craven Shuler, Hannah Elizabeth Goeldi and Matthew Hunter Goeldi and made it a point to spend special one-on-one time creating wonderful memories that will live on in each of them. After the heartbreaking death of her husband in 1987, she was appointed Clerk of Council for Charleston County and enjoyed an extremely successful 30 years in that position. "Miss Beverly", as many people liked to call her, was recognized for her outstanding work and community service with countless awards and resolutions including the naming of the Council Chambers in her honor, the prestigious Order of the Silver Crescent and a Proclamation naming November 9th as "Beverly Craven Day" in Charleston County. She loved attending events around town and could usually be spotted in one of her trademark hats or furs. Beverly enjoyed spending time and travelling with her many close friends, but little compared with spending time with her family which had grown to include 3 great-grandchildren; Abigail Elizabeth Holdgate, Camden Arthur Shuler and William Emory Holdgate. "Mi Mi", as she was called, was adored by her great-grands. There were so many people she considered "family": special "other daughters", childhood and longtime friends and all of "her babies" over the years. She loved them all and she was so loved by so many people. It was not at all unusual for her daughters to meet someone new that would immediately say "I love your mother". "Miss Beverly, Mama, Grandmama and Mi Mi will be remembered for her many accomplishments and unmatched kindness, but to those that knew her well, that smile and the twinkle in her eye are what will last an eternity in their hearts. Arrangements by James A. McAlister Funeral Home (843)766-1365. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 29, 2019