Beverly Wright Mt. Pleasant - Beverly Ann Wright, 57, of Mt. Pleasant, SC, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, July 28, 2019. She is the mother of TaKiya Jamison (Noah), Frank Wright, Mark Wright, Donyell Wright, Jeremy Wright (Whitney), Jeremiah Wright, and Angela Wright (Damion); and the sister of David Wright (Shirley), Rose Simmons, Philicia Vennin, Cherilyn McCoy (Keenan), Josephine Freeman, Samuel Wright (Princetta), and Elaine Ferrell (Neil). Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wmsmithmcnealfuneralhome.com. Funeral arrangements will be announced by W.M. Smith-McNeal Funeral Home, Inc., 4129 Highway 17 N., Awendaw, SC 29429, (843)881-4920 or 1-800-924-5659. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 30, 2019