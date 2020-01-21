|
Bienvenido Calub Goose Creek - Bienvenido Florendo "Benny" Calub, 82, of Goose Creek, passed away on Monday, January 20, 2020. He was born on February 22, 1937, in Baguio City, Philippines, to the late Silverio and Trinidad Calub. He was a retired Chief Petty Officer of the US Navy, who served as an Electrician's Mate and continued his post-military career by working as an electrician at the Charleston Naval Shipyard and as a motor re-winder at Detyens Shipyards, Inc. and Rewind Specialties, Inc. of Charleston. He was a parishioner at Divine Redeemer Catholic Church, and a proud member of the Hiyas-Min Philippine Cultural Society of Charleston. He is survived by his wife, Lina Galutera Calub; a son, Brian Calub and his wife, Elizabeth McAlhany, of Charlotte, NC; a daughter, Leslie Calub, of Goose Creek; a granddaughter, Cecilia Calub, of Charlotte; brothers, Edward Calub, of Seattle, and Oscar Calub, of the Philippines; a sister, Hermana Grace Concepcion, of New Jersey; brothers-in-law Rodolfo Galutera and Gener (Candy) Galutera, of Goose Creek; and a number of nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother, Ernesto Calub; and a sister, Adelaida Calub. The family will receive friends Thursday, January 23, 2020 from 5-8pm at Carolina Memorial Funeral Home and conduct a Rosary prayer at 6pm. A Memorial Mass will be held at 10am, Friday, January 24, 2020 at Divine Redeemer Catholic Church, 1106 Fort Drive, Hanahan, SC 29410 with burial following at Carolina Memorial Park with Military Honors. Services entrusted to Carolina Memorial Funeral Home, 7113 Rivers Ave., North Charleston, SC 29406, 843-797-2222. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the V Foundation for Cancer Research or Divine Redeemer Catholic School, 1104 Fort Drive, Hanahan, SC.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 22, 2020