Bill Levon Dempsey Charleston - Bill Levon Dempsey (82), of Charleston, SC and Asheville, NC, widower of Georgeann Biel Dempsey, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. His funeral service will be held at J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel, Saturday, May 30, 2020. Entombment following the service in Live Oak Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. Bill was born, July 10, 1937 in Florence County, SC son of the late Rudolph M. Dempsey and Edna Mae Cantey Dempsey. He attended Charleston County Public Schools, Palmer College and many technical schools and colleges. He retired after thirty-nine years with the Small Business Administration and Federal Agencies in South Carolina, Florida, Alabama and the Pentagon, Washington, D.C. Bill was a sergeant in the Marine Corps and a veteran of the Korean Conflict. Upon release from active duty he served in the active Marine Corps and Coast Guard Reserves, retiring as a Coast Guard Senior Chief with thirty-nine years military service. He was a member of the Marine Corps League and the L. Mendel Rivers Branch of the Fleet Reserve Association, Charleston Chamber of Commerce and a former member of the Charleston Jaycees. Bill taught in the continuing education department of Trident Technical College from 1988-1991. He was a member, past president and designated certified professional contracts manager by the National Contract Management Association. Bill was a 32nd degree Mason, Walhalla Lodge, #66, AFM, Scottish Rite Omar Shrine, a member of the Honda Patrol and a member of the National Defense Masonic Club, Washington, D.C. Bill is survived by his two daughters, Pamela Ann D. Turner and her husband Lloyd and Kimberly Lynn Vendrick and her husband Robert E. Vendrick, Jr; three grandchildren: Trey Turner and his wife Amanda, Ryan Turner and Caroline Vendrick; and three great-granddaughters: Makayla, Peyton and King. A special thanks to Vonnie Cole and daughters for their special care. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to MUSC Foundation for Children's Hospital 18 Bee Street MSC 450, Charleston, SC, 29425. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., West Ashley Chapel Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 26 to May 27, 2020.