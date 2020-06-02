Billie Sledge Erwin Summerville - Billie Sledge Erwin died on June 1, 2020. She was born on September 17, 1933, to Mary Thacker Sledge and Hartwell Kendrick Sledge, Jr. She earned an undergraduate degree from the Woman's College of North Carolina and a CPM from the University of Georgia. She was a charter member of Covenant Presbyterian Church in Charlotte, North Carolina, where she was actively involved as an Elder, Bible teacher, and participated in numerous volunteer activities and committees. She continued that level of commitment to service throughout her life. She worked 25 years with the Georgia Department of Offender Rehabilitation, ultimately becoming statewide Chief of Evaluations for institutions, residential centers, and community services. In this position she did research on some pilot programs which became national models. She also has published research in several national criminal justice professional journals. In 1987, she won the American Probation and Parole Association/Sam Houston State Publication Award, and the Georgia Probation Officer of the Year Award. After retiring in 1998, in addition to her steadfast commitment to the church and her family, she remained committed to helping others as she served as Guardian Ad Litem for Abused and Neglected Children and as a member of the Board of Trustees for the Barium Springs Home for Children. She is survived by her three children, Laurie Gawriluk (Steve), Frank Bradley Erwin (Tammy), Mark Wiley Erwin (Melanie), six grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, Hartwell Kendrick Sledge, III of Clinton, SC, and sister, Mary Anne Sledge of Columbus, NC. The family will hold a private memorial service at her church, Williamsburg Presbyterian Church. Memorials can be made to the Williamsburg Presbyterian Church Building Fund. Arrangements by Parks Funeral Home, 130 West 1st North Street, Summerville, SC 29483. www.parksfuneralhome.com Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.