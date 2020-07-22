1/1
Billy Buntin
1936 - 2020
{ "" }
Billy Buntin N. Charleston - Billy Harold Buntin, 84, of North Charleston, SC, a boiler house repairman and husband of June Booher Buntin, passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020. Bill was born on May 11, 1936 in Danville, VA to the late Willie Howard Buntin and Nellie Crews Buntin. Bill was very proud to have served in the United States Navy for 22 years on a submarine as a Chief Petty Officer, Engineman. In addition to June, his loving wife of 62 years, Bill is survived by son, Ricky Harold Buntin, granddaughter, Shayna Buntin, brother-in-law, Roger Booher and wife, Betty and niece, Kathy Bradner. A graveside service with military honors will be held on Friday, July 24, 2020 at 12:00 Noon at Carolina Memorial Park, Funerals & Cremation located at 7113 Rivers Avenue, North Charles, SC 29406. 843-797-2222. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be viewed and shared at www.carolinamemorial.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston


Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Carolina Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Carolina Funeral Home
7113 RIVERS AVE
North Charleston, SC 29406
8437972222
