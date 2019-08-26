Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Parks Funeral Home
130 W. 1st North St.
Summerville, SC 29483
843-873-3440
Resources
More Obituaries for Billy Gray
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Billy Gray


1953 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Billy Gray Obituary
Billy Gray Goose Creek - Billy Ray Gray, 66, of Goose Creek, husband of Elizabeth Ann Buss Gray, passed away Monday, August 26, 2019. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Billy was born on February 9, 1953 in Oakridge, TN, a son of the late Robert Ray Gray and Virginia Lillian Pride Gray. Billy retired as a machinist with the United States Navy and he also retired as a supervisor with the Prison Industries for Lieber Correctional Institute. Billy is survived by his wife Elizabeth Ann Gray of Goose Creek; step-children Thomas Kyseth and Donna Dorman both of Moncks Corner; six grandchildren; one great-grandchild. Arrangements by PARKS FUNERAL HOME 130 West 1st North Street, Summerville, SC 29483 Parksfuneralhome.com Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Billy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Parks Funeral Home
Download Now