Billy Gray Goose Creek - Billy Ray Gray, 66, of Goose Creek, husband of Elizabeth Ann Buss Gray, passed away Monday, August 26, 2019. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Billy was born on February 9, 1953 in Oakridge, TN, a son of the late Robert Ray Gray and Virginia Lillian Pride Gray. Billy retired as a machinist with the United States Navy and he also retired as a supervisor with the Prison Industries for Lieber Correctional Institute. Billy is survived by his wife Elizabeth Ann Gray of Goose Creek; step-children Thomas Kyseth and Donna Dorman both of Moncks Corner; six grandchildren; one great-grandchild. Arrangements by PARKS FUNERAL HOME 130 West 1st North Street, Summerville, SC 29483 Parksfuneralhome.com Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
