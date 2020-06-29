Billy Jenkins, Jr. Summerville - The relatives and friends of Mr. Billy Jenkins, Jr. are invited to attend his Graveside Service 10:00 AM, Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at Greater St. Luke AME Church Cemetery, 5162 Highway 162, Hollywood, SC. A public viewing will be held Tuesday, June 30, 2020, from 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM at the mortuary. Mr. Jenkins is survived by his parents, Billy Jenkins, Sr. and Danielle Jenkins; siblings, Damael Smalls, Kaydance Jenkins, Kaylaeb Jenkins, Kyrie Jenkins, Kyah Jenkins and Brielle Judge; and a host of other relatives and friends. Due to COVID-19 protocols, we ask that you please wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com. Professional Services entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC, 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.