Billy Leon Green MT. PLEASANT - Billy Leon Green, 87 years old of Mt. Pleasant, SC passed away on August 5th, 2019. A celebration of his life will be held at 11:00 am August 15th at Seacoast Church, Mt. Pleasant. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to East Cooper Meals on Wheels, Alliance Defending Freedom, or . Billy was born in Steens, MS on February 26th, 1932, a son of Trooper Armstrong Green and Margaret Adell Cline Green. Billy developed and ran the data processing department at the University of Southern Mississippi, where he received his MBA, until he retired Feb 1st, 1985. He was a member of Seacoast Church, served as a greeter and member of the men's bible study. He volunteered with Birds of Prey and Meals on Wheels. His hobbies included reading, gardening, wood working, and travel. Billy enlisted in the Army during the Korean conflict, later transferred to the Air Force. After 42 years he retired as a Lt. Colonel with the Air National Guard. He was a 32* Mason and a Shriner. John 3:16 was one if his favorite Bible versus and his favorite phrase was "You are loved". Billy is survived by his wife Mildred (Millie) Shaw, two children, Deborah Adell Downing, of Branden, MS. and Dr. David Andrew Green, of Prescott, AZ., a sister and brother-in-law Grace and Frank Ray, of Dothan, AL. Grandchildren: Jamie Downing Gray, David Sidney Downing Jr., John Mark Downing, Dacia Green Breeden, Brittany Green, Shelley Green, and David Andrew Green Jr. Great-Grandchildren: Landon Young, Jordan Young, Alexis Green, Alonna Christian, Aden Christian, Harleigh Green, and Jackson Breeden. Billy is preceded in death by his parents, his first grandchild Amanda Downing Young and his brothers Trooper Armstrong Green Jr. and Eugene Cline Green. Funeral arrangements are by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation & Burial Services Inc. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 10, 2019