More Obituaries for Billy Sharpe
Billy Sharpe

Billy Sharpe Obituary
Billy Sharpe Walterboro - Billy Sharpe, of Walterboro, widower of Ida J. Sharpe, entered eternal rest on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at his residence. Graveside Funeral Services will be held 3:00 PM Thursday at St. George Cemetery with the Reverend Michael Williams officiating. Visitation will be an hour before at Bryant Funeral Home beginning at 2:00 PM. Billy was born on August 11, 1927, in St. George, a son of the late Jasper and Mary Ann Sharpe. He was retired from the Charleston Naval Shipyard as a Shop fitter and served as a Captain in the US Navy. He was a member of Memorial Baptist Church. He was predeceased by siblings, Gene Behling, Mary Ann Rice, Irene Eldridge, Mattie Murphy, Jack Sharpe and Mike Sharpe. Surviving is his daughter, Kathy (Kavin King) Watford; and, a number of nieces and nephews. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 1, 2020
