In Loving Memory Of BILLY SMITH Sept. 17, 1963 ~ Aug. 24, 2002 God took him Home, it was His will, But in our hearts we love him still. His memory is as dear today, As in the hour he passed away. We often sit and think of him, When we are all alone. For memory is the only friend That grief can call its own. Love You Forever And A Day! Sadly missed by Mom Laura, Brothers Don Jr., and Travis; Sister-in-Law Sonde, Nephews Michael John,Doc and Taylor.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 24, 2019