Billy Terrance Caulder Hollywood, SC - The relatives and friends of Mr. Billy Terrance Caulder are invited to attend his Graveside Service 11:00 AM, Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Bethel Baptist Church, 6506 Highway 162, Hollywood, SC. A public viewing will be held Tuesday, November 3, 2020 from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM at the mortuary. Mr. Caulder is survived by his parents, Billy and Posherlind Caulder; children, Jada B. Caulder, Brandon T. Heyward, and Cayden J. Caulder; sister, Catina C. Murray (Michael); nephews, Michael A. Murray, II, and Christian J. Murray; and a host of other relatives and friends. Due to COVID-19 protocols, everyone is required to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com
