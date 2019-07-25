Billy Weiters N. Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mr. Billy Robert Weiters and those of his parents, Betty Ann Weiters and the late Arthur M. Weiters; and those of his siblings, James Williams Weiters, Arthur Marion Weiters Jr., David Carlton Weiters and Douglas Terrell Weiters are invited to attend his home going service on Saturday, July 27, 2019, 11:00AM at Little Bethel Pentecostal Holiness Church, 4914 Nesbit Ave., N. Charleston, SC. Interment will follow at Johnson Cemetery. Mr. Weiters will repose this evening from 6:00PM - 8:00PM at the mortuary for an informal visitation. Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.lowcountrymortuary.com. Funeral arrangements by THE LOW COUNTRY MORTUARY, 1852 E. Montague Ave., N. Charleston, SC 29405; (843) 554-2117. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 26, 2019